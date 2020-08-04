Livermore

Livermore Police Seeking Identity of 4 in Death of Young Man

By Bay City News

Livermore police are asking for help identifying four people they want to talk to about a man found dead in a hotel room in May, police said Monday.

James Naples, 24, of Livermore was found dead May 24 in the SenS Hotel at 1000 Airway Blvd. when officers went there to do a welfare check.

Police decided Naples death was suspicious because of how old he was and the circumstances.

Police are asking anyone with information about Naples death or the identity of the four people to call the Police Department's tipline at (925) 371-4790. Callers may leave messages anonymously.

