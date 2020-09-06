Livermore Residents Go Out Early Even as Temps Soar

The record-breaking heat across the Bay Area continued into Sunday, with some inland temperatures over 110 degrees.

A lot of people tried to get chores and other activities done early in the morning before the scorching heat in the afternoon.

Some people found refuge in the cooling center at Livermore Community Center, which will reopen Monday.

Others found relief in the AC at home, but first got in their fun and work in the sun before the triple digits arrived.

In Livermore’s community gardens, urban farmers watered their crops.

“I mean, we’re no stranger to heat out here, but it’s a little hot,” said Alicia Payne of Livermore.

With temperatures already soaring in the morning, the city’s avid volleyball and tennis enthusiasts felt it, despite their best efforts to get out early and hydrate often.

“We definitely bring lots of water, we don’t overexert ourselves for too many shots,” said Paul Hendrickson of Livermore. “We know to tone it down.”

As the temperature approached 100 degrees just after noon, people enjoyed the farmer’s market and outdoor dining, while a handful of people found refuge from the heat at the city’s emergency cooling center.

At the cooling center, COVID-19 safety signs reminded visitors to stay safe.