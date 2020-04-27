Locks to El Cerrito High School Fields Found Cut

The El Cerrito Police Department advises the public to remember the fields at El Cerrito High School are off-limits during the novel coronavirus pandemic after the locks were found cut on Sunday night.

The high school on Ashbury Avenue is part of the West Contra Costa Unified School District and has been closed since mid-March. A school resource officer found several locks had been sheared off to gain access to the fields and courts.

Police said that though they understand the frustration with the state and county shelter-in-place orders, the school grounds are closed in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

"We also know that daily exercise and outdoor activities are a necessity for self care. If you go outdoors to exercise, remember that schools and parks are closed to the public," police said in a statement.