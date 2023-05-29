Looming Deadline Nears for Millions of US Veterans, Surviving Dependents

A Memorial Day vigil in the East Bay remembered veterans who lost their lives in the most recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Dozens of people, including veterans and the dependent survivors of the fallen service men and women, attended the event.

It also served as a reminder of what veterans and surviving dependents will face if the U.S. defaults on its debt in the next week.

It was a ceremony for the souls represented by 2,500 crosses adorning a Lafayette Hillside -- a constant reminder of war’s heavy toll on lives.

Roxane Langevin’s son Sean's name is on one of those crosses.

He lost his life along with four of his fellow Army combat paratroopers in November 2007 in Afghanistan.

“When Sean was killed, his wife Jessica was pregnant at the time,” said Langevin.

And while they remember those who lost their lives in recent combat, a looming deadline nears for surviving dependents and millions of U.S. service veterans.

The U.S. Treasury says there won’t be money to pay veterans’ and survivors’ benefits if the House and Senate don’t agree on a debt ceiling measure by June 5 -- just one week away.

“It's just outrageous. What kind of people would do that to American veterans on Memorial Day weekend?” said Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

The Democratic congressman spoke at Monday’s Memorial event in Lafayette and said lawmakers have to put aside differences and come to an agreement because defaulting is unthinkable.

“This is madness to go through this. Even if we do get through this successfully, think about how much stress this has put on people – veterans – who count on these funds,” said DeSaulnier.

President Joe Biden just came to terms on a deal with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy which includes a 2-year debt limit extension.

“There's no reason why it shouldn't get done by the 5th,” said Biden. “I'm confident that we'll get a vote in both houses. And we'll see.”

"I think once people read the bill, they'll be pretty excited. But most important, it's America wins on this one,” said McCarthy.

But there are concerns that conservative Republicans will object to the deal and some progressive Democrats have expressed reservations over work requirements for food stamp recipients.

“I'm not happy with some of the things I'm hearing about,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

A House rules committee starts work on the debt deal Tuesday morning, then it’s expected to see a full house vote by Wednesday before heading to the senate.