Lottery Scratchers player in East Bay hits $2 million jackpot

A lucky lottery player in the East Bay is $2 million richer after hitting the jackpot on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Renato Escudero spelled out an instant $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket bought at the ARCO gas station at 1260 Park St. in Alameda, the lottery says.

Escudero was one of four recent Scratchers jackpot winners, with the other three coming from Southern California players, one of whom won $5.8 million, the lottery says.

The businesses that sold the jackpot winning tickets are eligible for bonus winnings.

Meanwhile, the estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions draw on Friday night is $94 million. For Saturday's drawings, the Powerball pot is an estimated $133 million, and the Superlotto Plus pot sits at an estimated $23 million.