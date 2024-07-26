lottery

Jackpot! $10 million lottery Scratchers winner in Dublin

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky lottery Scratchers player in the East Bay is $10 million richer after buying a jackpot ticket recently while stopping at a gas station, according to the California Lottery.

Janet Coppedge hit the top prize on a California 200X Scratchers ticket she bought at A&A Gas and Food Mart in Dublin, the lottery said.

The gas station stands to get a hefty bonus prize for selling the jackpot ticket.

Meanwhile, jackpots for the lottery draw games are on the rise. For the Mega Millions drawing Friday night, the estimated pot is $306 million, and the Powerball pot sits at an estimated $131 million for Saturday night's drawing.

Ticket sales are cut off by 7:45 p.m. for the 8 p.m. draws.

