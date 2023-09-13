Thieves target luxury car dealership in Martinez

A luxury car dealership in Martinez is on high alert after thieves made off with a couple of their vehicles Tuesday morning.

The manager said that while insurance will cover the losses, they’re afraid the thieves might go back to steal more of their cars.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday and surveillance video caught them walking into the car dealership, then into the rooms.

“In the video you can see how patiently they were looking for the keys,” said manager Ernesto Villalobos. “They throw everything out of the desks onto the floors. They went from one room to another.”

“We come in this morning and see all the debris and saw everything that they did. Scary because we come into work and we come to this, you know? It’s like, you’re trying to make a living and you come to this. It’s like, wow. What happened?” he said.

Villalobos says the thieves made off with a BMW worth $107,000 and an Audi worth $80,000.

This isn’t the first time the business has been targeted.

“Actually we moved from San Leandro. We moved to Martinez for the same reason. And it keeps happening. They keep following us because the cars that we have here, as you can see they’re high-end cars,” said Villalobos. “We’re missing between 10 to 15 keys for vehicles and we are worried they are going to come back tonight and try to get it.”

They've since hired armed security and Villalobos says police have agreed to patrol the area, as well.