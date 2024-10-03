Fremont

Major injury crash in Fremont snarls traffic

By NBC Bay Area staff

A major injury crash Thursday morning in Fremont snarled traffic, and it appeared the delays would continue for most of the morning, acccording to police.

The crash occurred on eastbound Mission Boulevard, near Warm Springs Boulevard, police said. It wasn't clear when it was first reported.

As of about 7:40 a.m., police estimated the delay would take up four hours.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

No other details were provided.

