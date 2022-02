The Concord Police Department is at the scene of a major vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

Galindo Street at Clayton Road is closed in both directions, police said.

Long delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Expect delays in the downtown area while units investigate a major accident. Galindo Street at Clayton Road is closed in both directions. Expect long delays, please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2nJkwhv8vO — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) February 25, 2022