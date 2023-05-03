Oakland Man Allegedly Shooting at Passing Cars Kills Young Woman

A stray bullet killed a young woman as she was driving in Oakland on Saturday morning and a father of two has been charged with the slaying, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Oakland resident Bernard Jimmerson, 39, allegedly was firing an assault rifle at passing cars because he was upset about the noise of vehicles racing down his street at night, prosecutors said. Jimmerson allegedly fired and hit 21-year-old Marie Bedford in the head.

She was trying to escape the gunfire, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Police responded at 2:20 a.m. Saturday to the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard following three alerts by the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. When officers got there, they found the wounded Bedford. She died there.

"Her murder is heartbreaking and absolutely unacceptable," Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement Wednesday.

Prosecutors have charged Jimmerson with second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon and a gun enhancement.

Jimmerson could spend 27 years to life in prison if he is convicted of all charges.

"There are too many guns in this community," Price said. "And there are too many people who are too quick to use a gun, believing they have a right to use a gun when they do not. It needs to stop. And when someone takes a life under these circumstances we will hold them accountable."

Price has been criticized for being too lenient on people accused of crimes. A judge recently rejected Price's bid to make a plea deal with a man accused of killing three people.

Price's deal would have given the man 15 years in prison. He has been incarcerated more than 10 years already.

Jimmerson is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He is expected to enter a plea May 11 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.