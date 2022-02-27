Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting on Westbound I-580 in Livermore

A Hayward man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on westbound I-580 in Livermore Sunday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Armando Perez, 24, was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail under suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez was fled the scene of the freeway shooting over the weekend in a brown vehicle. He was later found near Strobridge Avenue were he was taken by authorities.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 11:44 a.m. and a man driving a white Dodge pickup truck suffered a gun shot wound. He was taken to Eden Medical Center for treatment.

#BREAKING CHP has closed WB 580 at North Livermore Ave. in Castro Valley for an investigation.

CHP Golden Gate Division and Special Investigation Unit found Perez was linked to another shooting Sunday on westbound I-205 near I-5 where another person was shot.

The motive of the shootings remains under investigation.