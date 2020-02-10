Man Arrested After Backing Into Police Car With Stolen Vehicle

A 40-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night in Fremont after allegedly backing into a police vehicle while attempting to flee from officers, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers found a 1992 Honda Accord that had been stolen out of Hayward and was seen on an automated license plate reader camera in the area of Interstate Highway 880 and Stevenson Boulevard, according to police.

The vehicle pulled into the Avalon Fremont apartments where officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Hayward resident Andre Poole.

Poole allegedly failed to yield for the officers, then put the vehicle in reverse and backed into the police vehicle and hit a separate parked car, police said.

He then allegedly drove across a grass pedestrian area and abandoned the vehicle. Officers quickly apprehended a 24-year-old woman who had been in the car, then they surrounded the area and eventually Poole at a neighboring apartment complex, according to police.

Officers found several shaved keys in the stolen car and a methamphetamine pipe and a burglary tool in Poole's possession.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, misdemeanor hit-and-run and violating his probation and parole, police said.

The 24-year-old woman received a citation and order to appear in court on a misdemeanor obstructing or resisting arrest offense.