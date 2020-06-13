Fremont

Man Arrested After Resident Interrupts Fremont Home Burglary

By Bay City News

generic-police-lights20
Getty Images

A 40-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of ransacking a Fremont home Friday afternoon, police said.

A resident heard noises in her home about 3:30 p.m. and came downstairs to see the interior ransacked and a man fleeing.

She gave Fremont police a detailed description of the man, and officers located someone matching the description at Fremont Boulevard and
Sundale Drive.

The man, Dennis Aquino of Fremont, was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail after the resident positively identified him.

Fremont Police Department

Aquino is on probation for vandalism and has stay away orders from numerous locations in Fremont, including the area where he was located.

Aquino has previous arrests for multiple counts of burglary, theft, trespassing, drugs, resisting arrest, and violating stay-away orders,
police said.

