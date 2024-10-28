Man arrested after father's body found in Union City dumpster

Hayward police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting his father, whose body was found in a Union City dumpster last week.

Officers were sent to a warehouse on the 2000 block of American Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 for a welfare check on a father and son.

Family members said they grew concerned after the father didn't show up to work that day and wasn't answering his cellphone, according to police.

While no one answered the door, officers were able to enter for a search after a records check found that the son, 25-year-old David Sanchez, was on probation with a search clause, police said.

Neither of the men were inside the warehouse, but officers said they found evidence of a shooting and developed probable cause indicating that Sanchez allegedly killed his father, a 58-year-old man whose name hasn't been released.

On Oct. 24, Oakland police took Sanchez into custody for an unrelated investigation and then notified Hayward officers that, based on statements he allegedly made while in custody, they should check on his father.

Hayward officers later arrested Sanchez on suspicion of murder and were able to get him to reveal the location of his father's body, a dumpster on the 33000 block of Central Avenue in Union City.

He is being held in Santa Rita jail without bail and is scheduled for an arraignment at 9 a.m. at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, according to jail records.

Police didn't reveal a possible motive for the homicide but ask that anyone with information contact Detective Navas at (510) 293-7176.

The death is the city's 13th homicide this year.