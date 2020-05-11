Man Arrested for Record 7th Time During Stay-at-Home Orders: Sheriff

A man has been arrested a record seventh time during stay-at-home orders in Alameda County, officials said.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Waseen Abuhwaidi has been arrested for several assaults, stolen vehicles, thefts, trespassing, disturbances, and most recently for robbery and attempted carjacking.

Sheriff's officials in a post on social media said Abuhwaidi in the most recent crime was beating the victim as Dublin Police units arrived on scene. He fled and was quickly captured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All of the alleged crimes tied to Abuhwaidi occurred within Alameda County. Bail for Abuhwaidi is set at $200,000.

No other information was immediately available.