Man Arrested in Viral Video of Assault Over Racial Justice Flyers, Worked for Pleasanton Company

A man arrested in Maryland after being caught on video gripping a young woman's arm an dripping a racial justice flyer out of her hand, has been fired from a Pleasanton company.

Anthony Brennan III, 60, has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

The viral video of the situation shows Brennan confronting a woman with a racial justice flyer. She was in company of other young people who tried to defend her from the man.

A young man recorded the altercation, and says Brennan ran into him with his bike and pinned him to the ground.

“He sees me recording him and sees the fact that I recorded him as he was doing that, and he grabs his bike and he runs it into me and pins me to the ground,” the man said.

The video shows the cyclist rushing toward the man. Then the camera drops.

Brennan has since been fired from MadeToOrder, Inc. a creative marketing company based in the East Bay city of Pleasanton.

The company released a statement saying they have "zero tolerance for this behavior," and took the "immediate and decisive action" of firing Brennan.

STATEMENT: Recently, we discovered one of our employees engaged in disturbing, wrongful, and completely unacceptable behavior directed towards peaceful demonstrators. [continued] pic.twitter.com/F9M2zQTK8j — MadeToOrder, Inc. (@MadeToOrderInc) June 6, 2020

In a statement shared with NBC Bay Area, Made to Order's CEO Sandy Gonzalez said "the indefensible conduct displayed by this individual counters our company's culture and commitments. We stand in solidarity with our black community."

