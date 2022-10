Pittsburg police have arrested a man in connection with the Friday shooting of a mother and her 8-year-old son.

Antioch resident Javier Gonzalez, 35, faces attempted murder and child endangerment charges, police said.

The shooting happened on Davi Avenue, right behind the police station.

Investigators said the victims were in a truck when Gonzalez crashed into them then fired into the vehicle.

The woman was hit multiple times.

The mother and her son continue to recover.