Man Arrested on Suspicion of Bringing Explosive to Former Workplace

By Bay City News

The Antioch Police Department arrested a Pittsburg man this week for allegedly bringing a homemade explosive device to the business where he used to work.

Antioch police officers were dispatched to a business on the 1000 block of Apollo Court around 5:45 p.m. on Monday after an employee reported that Timothy Harrington, 50, was at the business with a homemade explosive. Harrington had recently been fired, according to the police.

Officers quickly found and detained Harrington without incident when they arrived. The Walnut Creek Police Department's bomb squad was then called to the scene to examine the potential explosive device.

Bomb squad technicians determined the device was a live explosive and rendered it harmless. Officers also found materials in Harrington's vehicle that could be used to make explosives.

People with further information pertaining to the investigation can contact the Antioch Police Department's non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or by texting tips to 274637 with the key word "ANTIOCH."

