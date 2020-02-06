Concord

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Mother in Concord

By Bay City News

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

An 18-year-old man is in custody after calling Concord police Wednesday night and telling them that he had killed his mother at their home, police said.

The call came in around 9 p.m. from the man reporting the killing in the 3000 block of Treat Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the man outside waiting for them. When they went inside, they found the mother dead in the home, according to police.

East Bay

homelessness 5 hours ago

Fremont PD Clears RVs Parked Off Roadway in Front of Tesla Factory

caught on camera 17 hours ago

Pleasanton Police Officer Dodges Runaway Tire

The names of the man and his mother are not yet being released, and more details about the murder were not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greg Mahan at 925-603-5817.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

ConcordhomicideConcord Police Department
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us