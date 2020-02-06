Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Mother in Concord

An 18-year-old man is in custody after calling Concord police Wednesday night and telling them that he had killed his mother at their home, police said.

The call came in around 9 p.m. from the man reporting the killing in the 3000 block of Treat Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the man outside waiting for them. When they went inside, they found the mother dead in the home, according to police.

The names of the man and his mother are not yet being released, and more details about the murder were not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greg Mahan at 925-603-5817.