San Ramon

Man Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant at San Ramon In-N-Out: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Colorado man has been arrested for violating California's hate crime laws after a viral TikTok video allegedly captured him making bigoted, racist comments toward other customers at an East Bay In-N-Out restaurant, police announced Monday.

The suspect was identified by San Ramon's police chief as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah, a Denver resident.

The incident happened on the night of Christmas Eve. The video was posted the following day and quickly racked up millions of views.

