Man Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant at San Ramon In-N-Out: Police

A Colorado man has been arrested for violating California's hate crime laws after a viral TikTok video allegedly captured him making bigoted, racist comments toward other customers at an East Bay In-N-Out restaurant, police announced Monday.

The suspect was identified by San Ramon's police chief as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah, a Denver resident.

The incident happened on the night of Christmas Eve. The video was posted the following day and quickly racked up millions of views.

interviewed and a press release will be distributed later with additional arrest charges (if determined they are necessary).



Krah will be booked at the County Jail in Martinez. (2/2) — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 26, 2022