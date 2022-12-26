Man Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant at San Ramon In-N-Out: Police

A Colorado man has been arrested for violating California's hate crime laws after a viral TikTok video allegedly captured him making bigoted, racist comments toward other customers at an East Bay In-N-Out restaurant, police announced Monday.
The suspect was identified by San Ramon's police chief as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah, a Denver resident.
The incident happened on the night of Christmas Eve. The video was posted the following day and quickly racked up millions of views.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.