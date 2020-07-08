crime

Man Charged for Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting at East Bay Officers

By Bay City News

Prosecutors charged a Sacramento man with attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at San Leandro, Fremont and Union City police officers in May, police said Tuesday. 

Luracious Wilkerson, 33, was arrested last Wednesday following the shooting amid looting on May 31 at the Bayfair Center at 15555 E. 14th St.

Wilkerson was in a group that was allegedly looting Sheikh, a shoe store in the center, police spokesman Lt. Ted Henderson said.

Officers were sent to the center to tend to looters and when they arrived, Wilkerson allegedly fired eight shots at them, according to police. 

A Union City police officer suffered a minor injury from a ricocheting bullet. No one else was injured, police said.

Wilkerson was identified through video footage that police obtained. Police do not know why Wilkerson allegedly fired at the officers, Henderson said.  

Wilkerson is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He is expected to enter a plea on July 14 at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

