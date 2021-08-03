Man Charged in Burning Death of East Oakland Man

A man has been charged for the burning death of another man in East Oakland in March, police said Tuesday.

Andre Weston, 58, has been charged by Alameda County prosecutors for the death of 58-year-old William Vann, who died of severe burns on March 8, according to police.

Officers responded at 8:07 p.m. on March 3 to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue after someone reported that a man was on fire. '

Officers arrived to find Vann on fire after Weston allegedly severely burned, beat, and stabbed him, according to police.

Vann was taken to the burn unit at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital's in San Francisco, but he died.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim, Vann, and the suspect, Weston, at which time Weston doused Vann with an accelerant, and then lit him on fire," police Investigator Robert Hardy said in a statement.