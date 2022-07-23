Man Found Dead of Apparent Stabbing on Saturday Morning

Police in Hayward are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning.

Officers arrived in the 24000 block of Amador Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. after receiving reports of a "man down," police said.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive and had sustained injuries consistent with being stabbed. Medical professionals declared him dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and the Hayward Police Department has not released any information about a suspect or motive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Green at (510) 293-7176.