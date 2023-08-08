Pleasant Hill

Man dies after crashing car into pole in Pleasant Hill

By Bay City News

Scene of a deadly crash in Pleasant Hill.
NBC Bay Area

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in Pleasant Hill when his vehicle struck a pole on Coggins Drive.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call at 2:04 p.m. about the crash at 255 Coggins Drive, near Diablo Oaks apartments. Officers found the victim unconscious when they arrived, according to the CHP website.

The report initially said the vehicle struck a tree, then was amended to say it was a pole. The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office was called to the scene at 2:21 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pleasant Hill
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us