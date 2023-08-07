Man dies from heart attack after water rescue off Alameda

A man died at a hospital Sunday following a heart attack he suffered after being pulled from the water off Bay Farm Island, an Alameda Fire Department spokesperson said Monday.

Firefighters responded at 1:14 p.m. to the water near the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal as multiple people in the water were calling for help.

Firefighters found a man on the shore in cardiac arrest after bystanders pulled him from the water. Alameda police officers were performing CPR before firefighters took over and started advanced lifesaving measures. Simultaneously firefighters deployed rescue swimmers to locate the other victims.

The heart attack patient was transported to Alameda Hospital where he died. His name was not available Monday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

The Alameda Fire Department deployed seven rescue swimmers along with its fire boat and rescued three male swimmers located in the water, ranging from about 100 feet to several hundred yards offshore.

The rescued swimmers were taken to a hospital for an evaluation and were expected to live.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a vessel and a helicopter.