Alameda

Man dies from heart attack after water rescue off Alameda

By Tony Hicks and Keith Burbank | Bay City News

Alameda Fire Dept.

A man died at a hospital Sunday following a heart attack he suffered after being pulled from the water off Bay Farm Island, an Alameda Fire Department spokesperson said Monday.

Firefighters responded at 1:14 p.m. to the water near the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal as multiple people in the water were calling for help.

Firefighters found a man on the shore in cardiac arrest after bystanders pulled him from the water. Alameda police officers were performing CPR before firefighters took over and started advanced lifesaving measures. Simultaneously firefighters deployed rescue swimmers to locate the other victims.

The heart attack patient was transported to Alameda Hospital where he died. His name was not available Monday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Alameda Fire Department deployed seven rescue swimmers along with its fire boat and rescued three male swimmers located in the water, ranging from about 100 feet to several hundred yards offshore.

The rescued swimmers were taken to a hospital for an evaluation and were expected to live.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a vessel and a helicopter.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Alameda
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us