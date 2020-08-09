Oakland

Man Dies in East Oakland Shooting Sunday Morning

By Bay City News

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

One man died and one suffered minor injuries in a shooting Sunday morning, Oakland police said.

Officers were called about 12:20 a.m. to the 8600 block of Holly Street, where they found two men, one with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.

Local

Santa Cruz 2 hours ago

County, UC Santa Cruz Partner to Expand Testing Capacity

Hayes Valley 4 hours ago

11 Residents Displaced By Two-Alarm Fire in Hayes Valley

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us