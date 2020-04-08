Fremont police

Man Dies in Fremont’s First Homicide of 2020

By Mandela Linder

generic-police-lights22
FILE

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Fremont Lucky’s Supermarket Wednesday evening in the city’s first homicide of 2020, officials said.

The man was located by officers around 7:30 p.m. after a witness called and reported hearing shots fired and seeing the man on the ground. The victim was still alive and conscious when officers found him but was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital around 8 p.m.

Police believe the man had been in the parking lot with other people when an older, dark SUV approached the group. The victim got into an argument with a man who was inside the SUV, police said, and the man shot him and immediately drove away.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Difference Between COVID-19 Cases in CA vs. NY is Likely Sheer Luck: Experts

coronairus 4 hours ago

Coronavirus Dousing Bay Area Red-Hot Real Estate Market

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with short hair that could be a buzz cut.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Fremont Police at (510) 790-6800. Anonymous tips can be sent via text by sending TIP followed by a short message to 888777 or online at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118.

This article tagged under:

Fremont policeFremontcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us