Man Dies in Fremont’s First Homicide of 2020

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Fremont Lucky’s Supermarket Wednesday evening in the city’s first homicide of 2020, officials said.

The man was located by officers around 7:30 p.m. after a witness called and reported hearing shots fired and seeing the man on the ground. The victim was still alive and conscious when officers found him but was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital around 8 p.m.

Police believe the man had been in the parking lot with other people when an older, dark SUV approached the group. The victim got into an argument with a man who was inside the SUV, police said, and the man shot him and immediately drove away.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with short hair that could be a buzz cut.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Fremont Police at (510) 790-6800. Anonymous tips can be sent via text by sending TIP followed by a short message to 888777 or online at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118.