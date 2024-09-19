Man dies in Oakland shooting

A man died in a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to the 1400 block of 27th Avenue near International Boulevard for a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the area and found the man, who was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, Oakland police said.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification to his next of kin.

Investigators as of Thursday morning had not announced an arrest or released any details about the suspect or what might have led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950. Any photos or videos related to the shooting can also be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.