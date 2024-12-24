31-year-old Hayward man dies after being struck by car in Fremont

A Hayward man died after being hit by a car over the weekend in Fremont, police said Monday.

Nicholas David Karaberis, 31, was identified by the Alameda County Coroner as the pedestrian killed while crossing Decoto Road early Saturday.

The collision was reported about 5:13 a.m. on Decoto near Brookmill Drive. Fremont police and firefighters responded, but Karaberis died at the scene.

A car headed eastbound on Decoto hit Karaberis as he was crossing the road, according to a preliminary investigation. Karaberis wasn't in a crosswalk at the time, police said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol don't appear to be a factor.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The death is Fremont's 15th fatal traffic collision this year.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information regarding about it is asked to contact the Fremont Police Traffic Unit at (510) 790-6760.