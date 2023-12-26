Antioch

Man, dog killed in early morning crash in Antioch

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A man and his dog were killed early Tuesday morning in Antioch after the man's vehicle crashed into a tree.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to Wilbur Avenue near the intersection of Apollo Court on a report of a vehicle on fire after crashing into a tree, according to Antioch police.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a 28-year-old man from Oakley and his dog dead from their injuries.

Police said the man's name is being withheld until they make proper family notifications and that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information can call Lt. Rick Martin at (925) 779-6972 or the Antioch police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

AntiochOakley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us