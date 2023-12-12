Man, dog victims of road rage shooting in Alameda County

A man and his dog were shot at Monday afternoon while driving in Alameda County in an apparent bout of road rage.

The 70-year-old victim was driving with his dog at about 12:40 p.m. when a driver of a white or light-colored sedan attempted to pass them at Foothill and Castro Valley boulevards, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicles continued onto eastbound Castro Valley Boulevard to Redwood Road, when the other driver shot at the victim's vehicle twice. The rounds struck the bed of the victim's truck, but nobody was injured.

The victim drove to a nearby California Highway Patrol station on Redwood Road for safety.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.