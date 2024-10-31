Oakland

Oakland man claims he was forced out of coffee shop for wearing Jewish symbol

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Jewish man from Oakland is claiming he was kicked out of a local coffee shop over the weekend for wearing a Star of David hat.

Jonathan Hirsch said he had just purchased a latte at the Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland when the owner came out and requested he leave because of his baseball cap.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"This is [a] violent hat. You need to leave," the owner said in a video provided to NBC Bay Area by Hirsch.

Hirsch said he was playing chess with his five-year-old son in the back of the coffee shop.

"He comes back with another guy who grabs me by the shoulder and puts his hand on my back…they tell me I'm trespassing, and I say I'm absolutely not trespassing. This guy just said I can't be here for wearing the Jewish star," Hirsch said.

Other patrons called the police to the coffee shop as Hirsch and the owner went back and forth.

However, when officers arrived, Hirsch said he felt they didn't do much to de-escalate the situation.

Local

Investigative Unit 21 mins ago

PG&E Sitting on $830 Million in Excess Payments

San Jose 19 mins ago

San Jose mother decorates home for Halloween to honor son's memory

"We then stepped further down the street, he followed us and continued berating us…and the cops kept acting the whole time like there was some mutual disagreement here," Hirsch said.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed to NBC Bay Area that officers arrived at the coffee shop on Saturday but that the incident is under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Officers responded to the scene and are looking into the incident to determine if it meets the criteria of a hate incident," OPD said.

The owner of Jerusalem Coffee House declined NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

Hirsch said he still can't believe the incident occurred in the city his family calls home.

"I feel like in the 80s and 90s in America, this was kind of a laughable idea that kind of thing could happen here," he said. "I don't understand how the discourse has changed."

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us