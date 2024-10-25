Man found dead in Union City during missing person investigation

A man was found dead at a Union City residence on Thursday during a missing person investigation, according to police.

According to police, a Silver Alert was issued on Aug. 16 for an elderly woman believed to live at a home on Appian Way with her adult son and another unknown man.

During the investigation, officers learned that the missing woman had been found at an assisted living center, alleviating initial concerns.

"Upon entering the home, officers discovered a deceased individual in an advanced state of decomposition on a toilet inside the bathroom of the residence," police said in a news release. The person's name wasn't released and the cause of death is being investigated.

They also found another man in the home who needed medical assistance.

"The male subject was in poor health, unable to care for himself and had signs of physical neglect," police said.

He was taken to a hospital. The Union City Police Department is coordinating with the Alameda County Coroner's Office, which will conduct the identification and examination of the person found dead.

Anyone with any more information about the case is asked to contact Detective Wong (510) 675-5283 or pouw@unioncity.org.