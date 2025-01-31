Hayward

Man found guilty of fatally stabbing father, son in Hayward

By Bay City News

A 24-year-old man was found guilty of fatally stabbing a father and his son in Hayward in 2022, according to Alameda County prosecutors.

Oscar Arevalo-Baquiax was convicted of two second-degree murders for killing Rigoberto Perez, 49, and Rigoberto Perez Jr., 22.

Based on testimony and evidence presented at trial, Arevalo-Baquiax and a female friend on Sept. 24, 2022, were attending a birthday party at Perez's apartment in Hayward. At about 4 a.m., a heated argument began between Arevalo-Baquiax and Perez Jr. about the female guest who Arevalo-Baquiax brought to the party, and they were both asked to leave, based on testimony from witnesses.

This led to a physical fight between Perez and his son. Between 15 to 30 minutes after leaving the party, Arevalo-Baquiax reentered the apartment, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, entered the bedroom where the father and son were still fighting, and without provocation, Arevalo-Baquiax fatally stabbed both men.

With his hands covered in blood, Arevalo Baquiax told his female friend that he had just stabbed both Perezes.

Prosecutors said Arevalo-Baquiax faces 32 years to life in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.

