Man Hospitalized After Fall From Window at Discovery Bay Home

A 25-year-old man had to be taken by medical helicopter to a hospital after falling from a second-floor window at a home in Discovery Bay on Tuesday morning, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded at 9:14 a.m. to the 5100 block of Fern Ridge Circle, where the victim was found lying on the ground after falling out of the window while apparently trying to open its blinds, fire district officials said.

Emergency crews took the man to a nearby school, where the medical helicopter then took him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. His condition was not immediately available from the fire district. The case is being investigated by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.