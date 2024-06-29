Lake Merritt shooting victim speaks out

One of the victims of the mass shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt earlier this month is speaking out.

Mason Ma, said the June 19 shooting, which left 15 people injured, has changed her brother Mason's life. He was shot three times as he was on his way to get food.

"I just want to feel safe in the neighborhood I work in," Ma told NBC Bay Area on Friday.

Several groups of people had gathered near the lake. Then, one young man walked up to Ma, pulled out a firearm and proceeded to fire the first shot.

Mason took cover near an SUV where he was then shot two more times, one in the right thigh and one in the left thigh.

"I see a sideshow going on and all of a sudden someone starts shooting," he said. "I heard a sound and then it was a little chaotic, people start running and then i felt my first shot in my hand, my finger and I felt the pain.”

All Ma had was his phone, but someone took it. Ma said he felt like it took the ambulance a while to get there and treat him.

Once Ma was seen, he was then transported to a nearby hospital. Ma has had to undergo two surgeries so far and has more to go. His finger was amputated, and he said he still can't move his right leg.

"I choose to go there thinking it's supposed to be a safe environment. I just want a safe environment for people to be in, that's all.” Ma said.

Ma said he is "feeling kind of lost" and claimed the police have yet to reach out to him.

Meanwhile, Oakland police on Friday announced a summer safety plan, a strategy that was planned before the shooting and not a specific response to it.

"It's an increased police presence throughout the city," Oakland assistant police Chief James Beere said. "We're also partnering with some of our outside law enforcement partners from the local, state and federal level."

The increased patrols are set to start on Saturday.