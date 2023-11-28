Man gets 2-year sentence for installing cameras in Walnut Creek Starbucks restroom

A man was sentenced to two years in prison for three counts of eavesdropping and two counts of invasion of privacy after he installed hidden cameras in a restroom at a Walnut Creek Starbucks.

Steven Novelli, 54, was a Walnut Creek resident when he installed small cameras underneath a sink in the unisex bathroom at the Starbucks at 1340 N. Main St. An employee found cameras on two separate occasions.

Walnut Creek police were contacted both times and an investigation was opened, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

One of the cameras showed Novelli checking the camera angle while he was seated fully clothed on the toilet. Other footage showed multiple people using the toilet.

Novelli, who was in custody, reached an agreement with the DA's office in August. By then, he only had 120 days left on the negotiated two-year term.

Novelli also must register as a sex offender for 10 years and has stay-away orders from that Starbucks branch and one of the victims. After he's done with prison, he'll be on parole anywhere from three to 15 years, with the exact number being up to his parole officer.