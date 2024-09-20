Man shot in Brentwood, multiple people detained

Brentwood officers detained multiple people after a man was shot in the city Thursday night, according to police.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers were alerted to a reported shooting in the area of Sand Creek Road near Stony Creek Drive. Upon arrival, they found a man shot in the abdomen.

The victim was reportedly sent to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

"After speaking to the victim and witnesses in the area, a suspect was identified and multiple people were detained as part of the investigation. This was an isolated incident with no apparent threat to public safety and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation," the Brentwood Police Department said.

There were no further details about the victim or any suspect immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Goold at (925) 809-7911, and may remain anonymous.