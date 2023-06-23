Man shot, killed while delivering flowers in Oakland

A man was shot and killed Wednesday while making a flower delivery in Oakland's Koreatown neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a man and woman walking two dogs past the man making the flower delivery at the Telegraph Arts apartment entrance on 26th Street.

A brief exchange quickly turned heated between the two men. In the video, the dog walker appears to try to hit the delivery man. That man then throws the flowers. The dog walker shoots him as the couple runs away.

#New Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a deadly Oakland shooting that left a flower delivery man dead on Wednesday. It happened on 26th st and Telegraph. Police are still searching for the suspect, but residents tell me he lives in the neighborhood. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/8kVRKWv9a5 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) June 24, 2023

"I just feel so bad for the delivery guy," resident Siena Toia said. "He was just doing his job."

Multiple witnesses rushed to help the delivery man, but he died at the hospital.

"It's ridiculous," Toia said. "We just are living in the wild, wild west these days. The Bay Area is just out of control."

As of Friday evening, police had not identified the shooter. Multiple people who live and work in the area say he's someone who lives in the neighborhood.

Residents claim they've seen the man regularly walk his dogs while armed, adding that the confrontation was related to a comment made about his dog.

Bret Sellman was getting ready to walk out of the apartment at the time of the shooting.

"There were two to three people at the front door and they said somebody just got shot," he said. "I'm looking around. I look out and I see the guy's laying in between some of the cars. I'm still kind of processing all that information. I could’ve been out there."