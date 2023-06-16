Man shot, killed in parking lot of San Leandro-area skate park

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in the parking lot of a San Leandro-area skate park Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was shot at about 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jack Holland Sr. Skate Park, which is located at 163rd Avenue and East 14th Street in Ashland, an unincorporated area of Alameda County near San Leandro, the sheriff's office said.

Responding deputies found the man suffering from one gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators were working to identify a suspect or suspects and determine what led up to the shooting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 510-667-7721. Those wishing to remain anonymous are instructed to call 510-667-3622.