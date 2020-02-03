Man Who Died in Walnut Creek Condo Fire Identified

A man who died in a condominium fire in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 73-year-old Richard Canal Sr.

Canal died in the fire reported around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in a third-floor unit at The Keys condo complex on North Civic Drive.

Crews contained the fire, which also injured a dog, shortly after 6 a.m. and contained it to just the unit where it started. Residents in nearby condos were evacuated but returned once the fire was extinguished, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. George Laing said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.