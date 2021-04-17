Man With Loaded Gun Shot to Death by Sheriff's Deputy in Hayward

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says deputies shot and killed a man with a loaded gun at about 4 a.m. Saturday in a residential area of unincorporated Hayward after a confrontation that involved residents and officers.

The incident occurred in the 24900 block of Second St., sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said. Kelly said detectives and crime lab personnel are on scene.

"We can confirm the suspect fired at our deputy first, narrowly missing him and almost striking him in the head with a bullet," the county's sheriff's office told NBC Bay Area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.