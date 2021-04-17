Hayward

Man With Loaded Gun Shot to Death by Sheriff's Deputy in Hayward

"We can confirm the suspect fired at our deputy first, narrowly missing him and almost striking him in the head with a bullet"

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says deputies shot and killed a man with a loaded gun at about 4 a.m. Saturday in a residential area of unincorporated Hayward after a confrontation that involved residents and officers.

The incident occurred in the 24900 block of Second St., sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said. Kelly said detectives and crime lab personnel are on scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"We can confirm the suspect fired at our deputy first, narrowly missing him and almost striking him in the head with a bullet," the county's sheriff's office told NBC Bay Area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

HaywardcrimeshootingAlameda County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us