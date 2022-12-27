Police Arrest 1 in Mandarin Way Shooting in Antioch

Antioch police said just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday they were at the scene of a shooting in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way and have the alleged shooter in custody.
Police said there is no current threat to the community but ask that people avoid the area this afternoon so officials can investigate.
There are no details yet as to possible injuries or motive.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News