Antioch

Police Arrest 1 in Mandarin Way Shooting in Antioch

By Bay City News

Antioch police said just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday they were at the scene of a shooting in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way and have the alleged shooter in custody.

Police said there is no current threat to the community but ask that people avoid the area this afternoon so officials can investigate.

There are no details yet as to possible injuries or motive.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us