Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Oakland School Shooting That Injured 6

A manhunt continued Thursday for a gunman who opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people, including a student.

The shooting at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland occurred around noon Wednesday, sending students and staff from three schools fleeing classrooms and prompting a massive police response.

Six people, all adults, were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were in critical condition, officials said.

One of the victims' family members spoke with NBC Bay Area Wednesday night and said their loved one was a student who was shot several times and is currently fighting for his life.

Rudsdale High School, Bay Tech Charter School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study remained closed Thursday, and it was unknown when the schools would reopen. Counselors would be available on campus when the schools resume classes, district officials said.

The shooting happened just as students were about to be released for the day. Students heard gunfire and described chaos when a voice on the PA system announced a lockdown. Some dove under desks, and others tried to barricade doors. A parent told NBC Bay Area tensions have been building at the campus for months, saying a student was stabbed and pistol whipped on campus a month ago.

Oakland police were searching for at least one shooter but said other suspects may be involved. It's unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

There have been more than 130 school shootings this year.