Dublin

2,000-plus pounds of marijuana found in crashed U-Haul truck in Dublin

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bags of marijuana found in a U-Haul truck in Dublin.
CHP Dublin Area

Authorities investigating a crash involving a U-Haul truck on Interstate 580 in Dublin last week ended up seizing over 2,000 pounds of marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

CHP officers responded at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday to the crash scene just west of Interstate 680, the CHP said.

Officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the cargo area of the truck, the CHP said. Inside they found several black trash bags filled with marijuana.

