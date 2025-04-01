2,000-plus pounds of marijuana found in crashed U-Haul truck in Dublin

Authorities investigating a crash involving a U-Haul truck on Interstate 580 in Dublin last week ended up seizing over 2,000 pounds of marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

CHP officers responded at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday to the crash scene just west of Interstate 680, the CHP said.

Officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the cargo area of the truck, the CHP said. Inside they found several black trash bags filled with marijuana.

On 3/26/25, at approx. 9:25 PM, Dublin CHP officers responded to a crash, I-580 WB, w/of I-680 involving a U-Haul truck. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the cargo area. After further investigation, over 2,000lbs of marijuana was discovered along with $13,120 in cash! pic.twitter.com/xoyKQFI2YD — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) April 1, 2025