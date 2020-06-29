Marina Park Restricted to Vehicles for 4th of July Weekend

Vehicle access to Marina Park will be restricted this coming 4th of July holiday weekend from Friday at dusk to Monday morning, as a means to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

According to the San Leandro Police Department, the city recognizes that many residents and visitors seek to use parks to celebrate this holiday, but necessary measures must be taken to protect the public safety of the community.

Walking and exercise while maintaining social distancing measures is allowed, while the use of all barbecues, picnic tables, play structures, and other park amenities associated with group activities will be closed to the public. Reminders such as signage and regular police patrols will be put into effect, according to the city police.

Vehicle parking will be prohibited in several locations such as on Monarch Bay Drive and San Leandro Marina Boat Launch and Marina Park parking lots.

The City of San Leandro urges residents to continue following public health guidelines and CDC guidance.

Detailed information about the city's parks and their amenities is available by visiting: https://www.sanleandro.org/depts/rec/parks/default.asp.