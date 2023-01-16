Day Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Comes With Call to Action in Oakland

Community members in Oakland spent the day Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy all over the city.

For a local activist group, the day of remembrance came with a call to action.

“Let's continue to do the work Dr. Martin Luther King did and keep his dream alive and there is a lot of work to do and that’s why we invited so many people here,” said Dr. Joseph Cotton of Acts Full Gospel Church.

The church hosted a service inviting police, the NAACP and community leaders, honoring Dr. King Jr. by creating a safer, more equitable city for everyone.

At the Port of Oakland, local activist group Anti-Police Terror Project held a rally with community members and mothers of sons killed by police.

The group said that Monday was about reclaiming Dr. King's legacy of action.

“Pulled all people, of all colors, of all nations, of all nationalities to stand against what, state violence,” said ‘Mama D’, Colby Friday’s mother.

Hundreds of people took to the street, some marching, some creating caravans, to city hall. APTP explained that while they are celebrating new progressive leadership in the city, they want to see changes.

They advocate for no new OPD funding, investments in mental health services and much more in their 10-point list of demands.

“We know out the gate we have crisis on our hands that’s need to be addressed and so today is also a reminder that organizing is what gets the goods,” said Car Brooks, co-founder of APTP.

APTP is also demanding housing solutions -- including for members at the unhoused community of Wood Street that could be ordered to leave this week.

“Because of our social economic status, the level where we are, we are at the bottom of the bottom of the bottom,” said Wood Street resident Leajay Harper. “So, just treat us like humans, you know. I think that is definitely one of the things that Dr. King fought for.”

A legacy of action activists say they hope to honor.

“He was fighting for the world that we are all out here fighting for today. So, we uphold his radical legacy. We say these demands in his name and we stand on his shoulders,” said Brooks.

APTP and supporters march down Middle Harbor Rd in Oakland as they head to Oscar Grant Plaza. They say today is about reclaiming Dr.King’s legacy of action, as they demand changes from Oakland’s new mayoral administration. @nbcbayarea #MLKDay2023 #MLKJrDay pic.twitter.com/6To4miwTQi — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 16, 2023