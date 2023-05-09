Martinez Amtrak Station Remains Closed Due to Mercury Spill

A mercury spill that closed the Amtrak station in Martinez on Monday was bigger than initially thought and may have spread to the platform and inside the train station, officials from Contra Costa Health (CCH) told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The station remains closed as of midday Tuesday and Amtrak is using the old train station a few blocks away at Ferry Street and Marina Vista Avenue.

CCH deputy director Matt Kaufmann said the county is bringing in a contractor later Tuesday to help with the cleanup. County officials initially estimate there was a pound to 1.5 pounds of mercury spilled.

"We have not confirmed that (amount)," Kaufmann said. "What we can say is we are able to monitor for mercury in the air, which is really the primary concern. What we have found is about 1,000 times less than it would be to be considered immediately dangerous to life and health."

Kaufman said CCH was advised of the spill by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District around 3 p.m. Monday. The station was then closed. CCH previously said it confirmed the presence of mercury around 5:45 p.m.

Kaufmann said CCH is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Califiornia Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board to further assess the situation and do more monitoring.

There's no timetable to reopen the station and the origin of the mercury isn't yet known.

Kaufmann said anyone who was in the area Monday should check shoes and clothing. Anyone who thinks they may have tracked through the mercury should double-bag clothes and shoes, put them outside, and call the county hazardous materials team at (925) 655-3200.

He said people should not attempt to wash their clothes or put them in a washing machine, as that could spread contamination.