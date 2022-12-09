Flare Operation at Martinez Refinery is Not Threat to the Public: Firefighters

A planned "special operation" flare up at a refinery in Martinez caused concern for surrounding residents Friday evening.

Those near 3485 Pacheco Blvd reported seeing a fire and hearing an explosion around 5 p.m., firefighters said.

The incident ended up being a routine flare up used to burn off deposits and there is no threat to the public, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

They added that the flames were confined to the refinery's property.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.