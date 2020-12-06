#SomethingGood

Martinez Women Collect Coats for Those in Need

A global pandemic during the holiday season can be tough to deal with, but two women who own a Martinez business are doing what they can to help.

Cynthia Bilyeu owns a pop-up shop, and along with her partner Annita Emerson, they started a way to keep people warm in their community. They collect jackets, then hang them on trees downtown for those in need to take.

The response has been overwhelming, both in donations and people taking the coats.

"One random act of kindness can create a tidal wave of kindnesses and that's what we're seeing," said Emerson. "Honestly, it's the most beautiful thing."

The women have given away hundreds of jackets and continue to take donations. They plan to hang more coats at least twice before Christmas.

